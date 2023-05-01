The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's Maddison Dickinson to cop HECS indexation rate, others considering paying it off before June

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddison Dickinson, 24, has paid off much of her HECS debt but is now more concerned with paying off other debts. Picture by Madeline Begley
Maddison Dickinson, 24, has paid off much of her HECS debt but is now more concerned with paying off other debts. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga residents still paying of a HECS debt will be hit with a 7 per cent indexation rate at the beginning of June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.