Wagga residents still paying of a HECS debt will be hit with a 7 per cent indexation rate at the beginning of June.
Announced last week by the federal government the upcoming rate increase will be the highest in 32 years.
Wagga resident Maddison Dickinson still has about $6000 to pay off on her HECS debt for partially completing a bachelor of paramedicine and a bachelor of arts.
The 24-year-old been paying off the balance for the last few years with minimum repayments.
"Now that interest rates are going up and I do know that HECS debts go up at the interest rates as well, I feel like it's not coming down as quick as I'd like it to," she said.
"It is frustrating that it won't go down any further but because my HECS is not a larger amount, I'm not too concerned."
For others with larger debts, the looming rate rise is a different story.
One Wagga mum, who asked not to be named in this story for privacy reasons, said she was considering loaning the money to her two children to help the pay of the remainder of their student debts.
"The kids have deferred all their HECS but its now at a point where its affecting what they can borrow," she said.
"They're both financially literate and responsible and they're worried about what the future holds."
One of the mum's children loans currently has around $10,000 still to pay, while the other has about $30,000 to go.
She said she's considering whether she will loan them the remaining amounts with a lower interest rate, or just gift them the money altogether.
"It's the kids choice about whether they want to embrace it as an opportunity, but I would hate to be someone without family support," she said.
"I don't think [the indexation rate] should be higher than a housing interest rate."
Ms Dickinson is also paying off a mortgage and a car loan, but said many of her friends who studied two degrees also struggle to secure a house loan as well.
"They've got tens of thousands of dollars in their HECS and there has been some issues getting approvals for a house loan, because that amount is so large," she said.
"Going for house loans and car loans, it's always one of the bigger topics."
With other bills to pay, Ms Dickinson has decided not to pay any voluntary repayments to her debt before the rate rise.
All HECS/HELP debts will be indexed at seven per cent on June 1.
