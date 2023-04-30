East Wagga-Kooringal has secured their second win of the season in their first home game of the year.
In a tight game with Marrar, who have made a habit of close margins this year, Hawks earned a 30-27 3-goal win.
Coach Claudia Barton said confidence was again an issue for the side, but was on the whole pleased with what she saw.
"I know as a coach you always say 'oh we could have played a little bit better' but I honestly believe that we didn't play to our best potential yesterday," Barton said.
"Marrar were a really tough team and they were physical the whole game, and they were a team that we couldn't kind of relax with."
In their first cold game of the year Barton said there was some acclimatising to the winter weather after being spoilt with sun recently.
Still training as a combined A grade, A reserve squad, Barton hasn't locked in the final team with players still fighting for spots in the top side.
She said this friendly intraclub competition is helping build confidence in their peers.
"They're definitely becoming more confident and the confidence comes from training together with A and A reserve, so we have that competitiveness at training, even when we're doing drills," she said.
"It is coming along nicely and hopefully we can keep improving, so I'm pretty happy for where we're at at the moment."
With a larger lead than they finished with late in the game, Barton said nerves for the occasion began to creep in.
With crowd support increasing and commotion around the court to distract them, Barton said it can be hard to stay composed when pressure builds.
"Marrar, they're one of the teams that will kind of, and I know that we will come up a lot of teams like this, but you can't give them an inch, otherwise they will take a mile," Barton said.
"We stared to listen to the crowd a little bit and then especially in the last quarter, because it was a close game you start to hear the intensity of the crowd.
"I think from my perspective as a coach, especially being down the defensive end, we start going like, 'oh my gosh', it's like we start freaking out and having a little bit of a nervous breakdown sometimes but it's just a matter of working on that and helping the girls to keep their calm and try and zone that out, that will definitely be a work in progress as well."
Now with two wins and two losses, Barton said she's pleased with where the side sits heading into a bye next weekend.
With games against two strong sides, North Wagga and Temora, under their belts she's pleased with the improvement the side has shown in working the ball back down to their attacking end from defensive turnovers.
Around the league there were some much more comfortable wins for Temora, North Wagga, and Barellan, with 26-goals the next closest margin.
Barellan 83 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 44 at The Rock Recreation Ground.
North Wagga 68 d Coleambally 34 at McPherson Oval.
East Wagga-Kooringal 30 d Marrar 27 at Gumly Oval.
Temora 76 d Northern Jets 50 at Nixon Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
