Incoming Young coach John Speering is feeling confident after a 2-all draw with Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday afternoon.
In wet and muddy conditions Young were the first to get on the board with a goal from Gabriel Cameron in the 31st minute after plenty of back-and-forth play.
Heading into the break 1-all after a goal from Wagga United's playing coach Jayden Beattiel, Cameron came back out firing in the second half to get the side's second goal within two minutes.
Speering said the performance his side gave has given him confidence moving forward into the season.
"Our boys played well, dug deep," Speering said.
"The weather was pretty ordinary but I'm pretty comfortable with what the boys did."
Alongside Cameron, goal keeper Matthew Dunn was high on Speering's list of top players for the day.
"Gabrielle Cameron stood out, he was probably one of the main ones, finishing off, and our keeper Matt Dunn, he kept us in the game," he said.
"They both stand up week in, week out, the pair of them, but they're my two picks."
Pleased to be back in a first grade coaching position with the club, Speering said it's exciting to see a wealth of young talent coming through their system.
Operating with a large squad across both first and second grade, players are fighting for their spot each week, a selection headache he's happy to contend with.
"It's good stepping into a club that's looking healthy with all the upcoming talent pushing forward to make these first grade boys run for their position and earn their position," he said.
"It's been very good with the talent coming through, and the talent is very close between the seconds and the firsts. It does make it very hard for me at the end of the week."
With several players coming from the field in the second half, Speering said he's aware that some of his players aren't operating with full fitness yet.
Only two games into the season he isn't concerned but expects they'll get better legs as the year goes on.
"It was just the conditions today, the muddy conditions running their legs off and tackles are a bit harder in these conditions," Speering said.
"It gets pretty rough out there and slippery so they start to lose their legs a little bit, they get their breath back and come on again ten minutes later.
"It is the start of the season, probably a quarter of the squad aren't at their 90-minutes match fitness yet but we're only second game in, they'll find their feet quick."
Around the league Hanwood and Leeton both had wins, while Lake Albert and South Wagga drew.
Lake Albert drew South Wagga 1-1 at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
Leeton d Cootamundra 12-0 at MIA Sports Field on Sunday.
Hanwood d Tumut 8-0 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Wagga United drew Young 2-2 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
