The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Young coach positive after draw in the wet

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga United's Jack Masson flies high to avoid hitting Young goalkeeper Matthew Dunn during their wet and muddy game at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga United's Jack Masson flies high to avoid hitting Young goalkeeper Matthew Dunn during their wet and muddy game at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

Incoming Young coach John Speering is feeling confident after a 2-all draw with Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.