Our say: Fans want - and deserve - more NRL games in the bush

EDITORIAL
Talk about perfect timing.
Late on Saturday, as the NRL blockbuster between the Canberra Raiders and the Dolphins was inching closer to completion, the sun's rays began poking through a cloud-filled sky.
The golden glow about 5pm delivered a feeling of warmth on what had been a cold and overcast day in Wagga.
It also came as the Canberra Raiders' Jamal Fogarty kicked the game-winning field goal to break a 30-all deadlock at the end of regular time at Equex.
You really couldn't script it - a golden point win during the city's golden hour.
What a spectacle. What a huge boost for Wagga.
The game drew a record crowd of 10,445 people and put the city in the spotlight - regardless of which team you follow.
There's no denying the Raiders are Wagga's NRL team.
The club and its players have won over the city's youngsters and have pulled fans from across the Riverina and beyond to watch games in Wagga.
Jarrod Croker has described Wagga as "a bit of a second home" for his team.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Canberra club has brought four NRL games to the city in the past five years, thanks to a partnership with Wagga City Council.
The deal to bring three games to Wagga was inked in 2018. COVID led to the 2020 game being pushed back, before the option for a fourth was triggered last year.
The Raiders downed Penrith in Wagga in 2019, before suffering losses to Newcastle and Melbourne in subsequent years.
On Saturday, they were able to square the ledger and secure a thrilling 31-30 win.
However, despite this weekend's spectacle and a record crowd, it could be a few more years until the NRL returns to Wagga.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner on Sunday confirmed there were no plans to bring another game to the city next year due to a conflicting deal with the ACT government.
The deal only allows the club to take a certain number of games away every five years and it has reached that limit.
"We will have another crack, it might be two years but we will definitely come back here," he said.
An NRL game in Wagga is a non-negotiable.
The crowd number on Saturday speaks for itself.
Regional fans want - and deserve - access to more bush football. Bring it on.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.