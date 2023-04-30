Birthday surprises, family traditions get locals into Canberra game at Equex Centre

It wasn't the result Dolphins fans were after when Canberra beat them 31-30 at Equex Centre on Saturday, but that won't have taken the magic away from one young fan.
While the stands and hills were looking lush with green, there was more than a sprinkling of Dolphins-red around.
Amarlie McKenzie was one such fan decked out in a new hoodie and hat.
The 12-year-old Temora local didn't know she would be attending the game on Saturday until her parents arrived at the field.
Told by her parents they were unable to secure tickets, it was a birthday surprise like no other when they arrived at the game.
"I asked mum and she said maybe, but then she lied to me because it was a surprise," Amarlie said.
Deciding to support the Dolphins to mess around with her parents, Amarlie said it was exciting to attend a game in person.
Though all three were pleased to see their teams play they said they'd enjoy seeing anyone play in Wagga.
They were just one family of many from in and around Wagga to get together for the event.
Father and son duo John and Alex Enever have followed Raiders their whole lives and enjoy travelling together to see them play.
Watching Canberra in their home-town is extra special though, and they attend each year.
John said it's an important opportunity to showcase Wagga to the rest of the country.
"It brings the game to the regional communities and is important for local businesses too," John said.
"The rest of the country can see that we're here and what a great city it is, it's a good promotion for Wagga."
Alex said he enjoys going on trips to watch NRL games with his dad but it was extra special to watch one at home.
"I've followed my whole life and I love it now, it's nice not to drive this week," he said.
Pleased to see a few Dolphins supporters about, the pair enjoyed the atmosphere at Equex Centre.
"It's good for the banter, for the rivalry, if it was all one sided it'd be a bit slanted, so I appreciate it," John said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
