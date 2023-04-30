Several major roads in Wagga will be will be closed for roadworks this week.
The works will take place between 6pm and 6am to minimise traffic disruptions.
Wagga City Council says drivers should allow extra travel time for travel if their route would take them down one of these roads.
Transport and Traffic manager Jamie Harwood said the council was committed to fixing roads.
"These roads have needed regular heavy patching and pothole restoration and are no longer suitable to be resealed," Mr Harwood said.
"Road rehabilitation is the best option to extend the pavement's lifecycle.
"The upgrades are scheduled to commence next week and will be carried out as night works to minimise traffic disruptions as well as minimise the impact of service disruptions to properties."
The repairs will start with asphalting of two sections in Nagle Street in the city's east on the night of Monday, May 1. Detours will be in place via Nesbitt, Jones and Sutton streets.
Work on Copland Street will take place over three nights from 6pm Tuesday, May 2, until 6am on Friday, May 5. During this time, detours will be in place between Tasman Road and Hartog Place, via Schiller and Lawson streets.
Work on Watson Boulevard is scheduled for May 5, and May 8-9.
Work on The Esplanade is scheduled for May 19 and May 22-23.
All works are contingent on good weather, and will be delayed in the event of heavy rain.
For more information visit: wagga.nsw.gov.au/the-council/news-and-updates
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
