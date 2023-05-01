Waratahs looking to keep up unbeaten run in clash with Wagga City

Waratahs will have plenty of selection headaches heading into their clash with Wagga City on Saturday.
The two undefeated teams will meet at Conolly Rugby Complex after scoring three bonus-point wins each to start their seasons.
However after an undermanned Waratahs outfit came away from Griffith with a 45-10 victory, coach Nick McCarthy admitted he will have plenty of options at his disposal.
"I think it was the benefit of running a big squad mentality this year," McCarthy said.
"We want to have plenty of guys who are capable of stepping into first grade when needed and we had that."
A mix of work commitments, injury and COVID saw Waratahs field a different looking line up at Exies Oval.
Most are expected to be available for selection to take on Wagga City.
However representative prop Sai Ratudradra had a big impact in his first game for the club while Will Beggs also impressed after giving the job starting at flanker.
McCarthy will need a replacement for new second row Eroni Naua after he picked up a third yellow card to start the season.
The loss extended the winless start to the season for the Blacks.
Last year's grand finalists have been beaten by Wagga City in the grand final rematch, Tumut and Waratahs to start the season and will be looking to get off the mark when they face Albury, who have just one win so far, at Murrayfield.
Despite their rival's slow start, McCarthy was impressed with his team's performance.
"It is one of the harder places to win in the comp," he said.
"As a player or a coach I haven't had much success there over the years so to go and get a bonus-point win like that was really pleasing."
McCarthy is now looking forward to the challenge of taking on Wagga City.
Waratahs are the only club to get the better of the Boiled Lollies in the past three seasons.
However it only happened once last year on the way to another Wagga City premiership.
"It's an exciting challenge we are up against this weekend," McCarthy said.
"It will be a bit different to what we've faced over the last couple of weeks but I still think they are the benchmark of the competition and deserve to be so.
"They put a big score on Tumut and we are going to have to turn up or the same thing might happen to us as well.
"They are such a good footy side that you have to play a pretty good game to deal with them."
It is one of two all Wagga clashes with Ag College and CSU also set to face off.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
