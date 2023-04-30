The Daily Advertiser
Wanderers go down to Brindabella in wet conditions

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Brinadbella's Isaac Weekley and Wanderers co-captain Morris Kadzola in the sides last game in 2022. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City Wanderers have gone down 1-0 to Brindabella in Canberra in wet conditions.

