Wagga City Wanderers have gone down 1-0 to Brindabella in Canberra in wet conditions.
With no one able to score for most of the game, a goal in the 88th minute was able to seal the win for the home side.
Wanderers assistant coach Rhys Jones said the game was scrappy but to be expected in the conditions.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I think wet is a bit of an understatement," Jones said.
"There was probably only a 20-25 minute area when they were on top of us in the whole game.
"The only difference was that their goal keeper got four or five brilliant saves and they had one chance and unfortunately from our point of view they took it."
Jones said the side is disappointed in the loss but he expects they'll get better from the experience.
Aware their opposition faced the same weather conditions, Jones said he didn't have too many complaints, though the heavy rain prevented them playing their preferred possession-based style up forward.
"You can't do that as much but I said to the boys, you can't use that as an excuse because both teams have to play in it and any other day we score on two or three of those chances and we win the game comfortably," he said.
Though Jones said the game wasn't heated, a spattering of yellow cards were issued.
"They appealed for everything, they whinged but also there wasn't a massive amount of dirty tackles, there was a couple of yellow cards that probably shouldn't have been yellow cards but the referee was just dishing them out," Jones said.
"It was the same for both teams, it wasn't one way, he was dishing them out not for the right purposes but it went both ways so we couldn't really complain about it."
Wanderers have a five-week away streak to open their season this year and this was their fourth game.
Coming into the season they hoped to get as many points on the board as they could before returning home.
Winning their last two games, they now sit with two wins and two losses.
"The boys know we want to pick up a few wins from the first five because we're away," Jones said.
"We've got two wins over and (the losses) they're not games we've been out of, they're games we've been very good in periods and that's good for us to see.
"They've stuck to the plan, they've worked really hard and we expect the same work rate from them as the season goes on."
Jones said the team is excited to have their first home game in a fortnight but first will maintain focus on this week's trip to Griffith to play Yoogali SC.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.