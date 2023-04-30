A record crowd streamed through the gates at Equex Centre, but it may be a few more years until the NRL returns to Wagga.
The Canberra Raiders were able to square the ledger in the fourth NRL game in the city over the past five years.
After downing Penrith in 2019, they suffered losses to Newcastle and Melbourne before taking a thrilling 31-30 win over the Dolphins in golden point on Saturday.
There were 10,445 fans packed into the ground to watch Jamal Fogarty kick the game-winning field goal.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner was pleased with how their relationship with Wagga continues to grow.
However he confirmed there are no plans to bring another NRL game to the city next year due to a conflicting deal with the ACT government.
"We're under a deal with the ACT government on our stadium there that we are only allowed to take a certain amount of games away every five years and we've reached that limit," Furner said.
"We would get penalised under our agreement as they obviously want all the games to be in Canberra.
"We will have another crack, it might be two years but we will definitely come back here."
Canberra struck a deal with Wagga City Council to bring three NRL games to the city in 2018.
COVID saw plans for a game in 2020 set back a season before the option for the fourth game was triggered last year.
Despite not committing to another NRL game, Furner insisted there will still be a strong Raiders presence in the region.
And didn't rule out a pre-season trial in 2024 instead.
"We'd love to bring more games here and we still will, just not in the next year or two," Furner said.
"It was a fantastic leap of faith by the original mayor Greg Conkey and we thanked him then and thank council now as the crowd, the way they got behind it, the kids on the field, it's a big thing.
"We think we're the country club, we're the only inland team in the NRL, and feel a connection to his area and Group Nine.
"We went to the 100-year luncheon (Friday) and it's part of our area.
"We like coming here."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
