The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina connections strike gold in Menangle features

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 30 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eye Believe stretches out to claim the $400,000 APG 2YO Gold Bullion Fillies Final at Menangle on Saturday. Picture by Racing At Club Menangle Trackside
Eye Believe stretches out to claim the $400,000 APG 2YO Gold Bullion Fillies Final at Menangle on Saturday. Picture by Racing At Club Menangle Trackside

Nathan Jack continued his good form from Wagga on Friday with the biggest win in his training career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.