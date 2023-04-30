Riverina connections strike gold in Menangle features

Nathan Jack continued his good form from Wagga on Friday with the biggest win in his training career.
Eye Believe proved too for her rivals to take out the $400,000 APG 2YO Gold Bullion Fillies Final at Menangle on Saturday.
Bred in Young by Jackie Gibson, the daughter of Captaintreacherous was able to lead all the way to back up her heat victory.
Amanda Turnbull took the winning drive.
Coming off a Riverina Paceway treble, Jack was one of a number of former Riverina horseman to taste feature success.
Cameron Hart edged out Mark Pitt to win the $400,000 APG 2YO Gold Bullion Colts and Geldings Final.
In an Emma Stewart quinella, War Dan Buddy, who was bred in Wagga, just got past Stormyryder to win by a short half-head.
Hart also combined with Jarrod Alchin to win the $50,000 APG 4YO Gold Bullion Entires and Geldings Final with My Ultimate Ronnie.
It backed up his successful venture to Wagga for the Riverina Champhionships.
Alchin also took out the four-year-old mares edition with Madrid.
Peaceful, the first foal of millionaire mare Frith, also broke through for her feature win after taking out the $100,000 APG 3YO Gold Bullion Fillies Final for Wagga owner-breeder Dianne Kelly.
Both were driven to victory by Jack Callaghan while Erica just missed out $125,000 APG 2YO Gold Bullion Trotters Final for part-owner Erica Tongs.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
