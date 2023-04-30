Lake Albert aren't happy with their draw with South Wagga after what co-coach Chris Ayton called a dominating performance on Saturday night.
Ayton said the 1-all draw at Rawlings Park was hard to describe with expectations the result was taken differently by each team.
"It depends which side of the fence you're on I suppose, it was disappointing from our end, I basically think we dominated the game, especially in the second half, but we just couldn't put our chances away," Ayton said.
"They're probably over the moon by the result because they got out-played in every facet of it but managed to scrape away with a draw.
"Their goal came from a deflection, I think our goal keeper had one save all night."
South Wagga have been vocal in a change of playing style this year and as a coach Ayton found their game frustrating.
"The way they play, it's going to stir a lot of teams up, but it's not going to win a premiership," he said.
"Just sitting there with 10 blokes behind the ball, it's not great to watch, it's not great to play against, they're going to stir a lot of teams up but there's going to be a lot of draws, which is a bit frustrating all round."
Ayton said his side did have their chances through the game and were unlucky to not score more often.
Capitalising on chances isn't something Ayton expects to focus on over the coming weeks though.
He said the side was unlucky to not score from the chances they had.
"I think it's just going to be business as usual for us," he said.
"To say we missed all these chances, and it's something we need to go and work on, I think probably not, it was just one of those nights in front of goals really.
"49 of 50 of some of those chances in particular would have gone in any other week."
Overall Ayton is pleased with how the side continues to develop in this early part of the season.
"The way we're starting to control games, that's what we're working towards and I thought the boys did that really well," he said.
"It wasn't a loss, it was a draw so we'll take that and move on."
Looking at Sunday's wet weather Ayton was pleased to have got the game completed on Saturday night before the rain hit.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
