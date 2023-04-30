Wagga has come out swinging at musical pretension on International Jazz Day.
For those who celebrate, April 30 is a time to celebrate jazz pioneers, and look towards the future of what is a notoriously slippery genre to define.
The Curious Rabbit is the de-facto home of jazz in Wagga, and their regular Sunday Jam fell right on International Jazz day this year.
Boosting the lineup was local pianist Dom Vella, delivering a mixture of performance and workshop that taught the history and context of Jazz.
"I'm sharing information about the origins of jazz, and why it's important for society," he said.
"It's a form that says no matter what culture you're from, your expertise, skills, abilities, race or gender - it doesn't matter."
"Jazz is saying no matter who you are, you are included, and can participate in this language that transcends language."
Mr Vella said his favourite jazz standard is C Jam Blues, because it's so simple.
"I could teach a four year old to play it," he said.
Associate director of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music Harold Gretton expressed a similar view, saying that although he was a relative newcomer to jazz himself, he loved the freedom of expression, and inclusivity it offered performers.
"No matter what your level, you have an in. You're welcome to get up and have a play, even if it's just one note," Dr Gretton said.
"Eventually one not becomes two, and more as you start to develop your understanding of harmony and rhythm.
"There's now this sort of divide between the audience and the performer, which wasn't there as the style was developing. It's a recent development, and I think it's a myth - it's rubbish."
While Australia's jazz scene did not kick off in earnest until the swing era of the 40s and 50s, Wagga was ahead of the curve.
Dixieland - Wagga's "Premier Rendezvous of Joy" - opened in 1921, close to the current site of Wagga Beach.
Featuring a dancefloor floating on the Murrumbidgee and crowds of up to 3000, the Dixieland enjoyed a reputation as one of regional NSW's most raucous clubs.
In a story familiar to many local businesses today, flooding reportedly forced their permanent closure in 1934, although recent research suggests arguments about money, and regular brawling may have been factors too.
During it's tenure, locals were treated to locally composed jazz, like Wagga, you're calling me back (Raimund J. Homann), and internationally renowned acts like vaudeville performers Long Tack Sam and Wee Billy Kerr.
Mr Vella says that as the jazz approach has faded from popular music, so too have the musicians. Wagga jazz musicians have become insular, keeping to themselves rather than coming out and playing.
"They're all dead or dying now," he said.
"I think sooner or later though, people are going to get sick of playing with their phones, and come out to interact with people, maybe play some music."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
