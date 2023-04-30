The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

International Jazz Day at the Curious Rabbit

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
April 30 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga musician Dominic Vella held a workshop and gig at The Curious Rabbit on International Jazz day, preaching that jazz is for everyone. Picture by Les Smith.
Wagga musician Dominic Vella held a workshop and gig at The Curious Rabbit on International Jazz day, preaching that jazz is for everyone. Picture by Les Smith.

Wagga has come out swinging at musical pretension on International Jazz Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.