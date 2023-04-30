Wet weather couldn't dampen the spirits of stall holders and shoppers at the River and Wren Market on Sunday.
The bimonthly markets bring together the best local and travelling handicraft makers, food and performers to the Wagga showground.
Sunday's markets saw people throng to the showground's Kyeamba Smith Hall to find the perfect Mother's day gift, or for a personal treat.
While the market's new owner Emma Grant said a handful of stall owners pulled out because of the rain, she was pleased to see the hall bustling with stalls and customers.
"We had 32 brand new applications from stallholders this market, so I'm really proud of that," she said.
"We have six indigenous stallholders here today, which we're really happy with as well. We want to branch out, and inclusivity is one of my big things.
"It's probably not as busy as the last market, but on a rainy day, people do want to come out, see some colour, hear some music and eat delicious food."
Ms Grant's mother, who was present at the interview, was eager direct people towards scones in the food hall.
"Yes mum - the CWA is over in the food hall, for crying out loud," Ms Grant said.
Ms Grant said while many stallholders were locals, there were people booking spots from across the country to sell at River and Wren.
One such travelling stall is Tabletop Pots. Ceramicist Kerrie Docker makes hand thrown pots in her shearing shed studio 20km North of Albury, selling from her own caravan stall, and at markets like River and Wren.
"I've been potting for about 36 years full time," she said.
"I did ceramics at school, and it was my art teacher who suggested I go and do a ceramics degree.
Mrs Docker said the local ceramics community is "not huge", but they had turned out for River and Wren.
"There's a couple of other potters here today who are doing really, really nice work," she said.
For many stallholders, River and Wren has given them the opportunity to turn their passions into a side hustle, or even full time business.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Anesha Geddes, Who describes herself as a "full time mother", sells decorative arrangements centred around preserved or dead flowers. She says this allows her to make money through floristry around her parenting obligations.
"I was having a quarter life crises...and I did a sample course in floristry, and absolutely loved it," she said.
"I haven't looked back since.
"I can make it, then just store it ... my house is basically a warehouse, which my husband isn't very happy about."
Michael Ganchov, also known as The Wood Grub, recycles offcuts and discarded timbers into table pieces. He says while it's not a particularly profitable enterprise, the process is meditative, and he enjoys sharing his crafts with others.
"It pretty much started as a hobby to de-stress from work, and turned into more stressing," he said.
"Now, it's become an obsession.
Mr Ganchov said the he is more process than outcome driven, and sees pieces emerge from timber, rather than forcing them to shape.
"sometimes I'll be turning something, and see an piece on the floor and have to start working on that instead," he said.
"I do have some pieces in my driveway that have been sitting there for four to six months from a neighbour's tree that came down.
"As much as I've been harassed by the missus to clear it away, it's like well, I need to see what we're getting."
Ms Grant says while she is not a creative person herself, she derives pleasure from the presence of so many creatives. While her role running the market is ultimately a business role, she said the environment makes it feel more like downtime.
"I'm an accountant by trade, but I am in awe of creative people," she said.
"If I can't be creative, then I just want to be all of their friends."
"Hopefully this will help me pull back a bit at work, and have more time to spend with my grandbabies."
River and Wren runs six times a year at Wagga Showground. For more information, including how to become a stallholder, visit: riverandwrenmarket.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.