Golden-point win: Every photo from Raiders-Dolphins NRL thriller in Wagga

A crowd of almost 10,500 packed into Wagga's Equex Centre on Saturday to witness an NRL thriller between the Canberra Raiders and the Dolphins.
It was a record NRL crowd in the city and footy fanatics were treated to extra football as the Raiders snared a thrilling win in golden point.
The Raiders came out firing and scored the first 18 points of the clash before the Dolphins charged back into the contest.
However, it was Jamal Fogarty who rose to the occasion and slotted his first NRL field goal to hand Canberra a 31-30 victory.
As the Raiders' fans and players celebrated the hard-fought golden point win, the sun's glow broke through the clouds - a well-timed end to what had been a grey and overcast day in the City of Good Sports.
