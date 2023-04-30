The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga City ends Tumut's unbeaten run with big score

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 30 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Tracey flicks back a pass during Wagga City's big win over Tumut on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Steven Tracey flicks back a pass during Wagga City's big win over Tumut on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

It was all one-way traffic as Wagga City ended Tumut's winning start to the season with another dominant display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.