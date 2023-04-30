Wagga City ends Tumut's unbeaten run with big score

It was all one-way traffic as Wagga City ended Tumut's winning start to the season with another dominant display.
Neither team had lost coming into the clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday, but the Boiled Lollies never let their rivals into the contest.
Assistant coach Adrian Quilty thought the 70-7 win was their best of the season.
"It's certainly our best performance of the year, that's for sure," Quilty said.
"We were very aware they were going to be a pretty physical side to start with so made a point in that first 15 to 20 minutes of really getting on top and from there things sort of just flowed."
Jone Kurusiga scored a hat-trick in the win.
However Wagga City did pick up some injury concerns with Donovan Godinet (hamstring) and Tom Blanch (thumb).
It sets up a big clash with Waratahs, who are also undefeated after taking a 54-10 victory over Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Quilty expects it will be their biggest yet.
"They are very organised, very methodical so I'm really looking forward to that up-front battle," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
