Arlo the cat has succumbed to injuries inflicted by an illegal steel jaw rabbit trap, and will now have his leg amputated.
On Sunday, April 23, the family cat was found by a neighbour off Tynan Road in Table Top, dragging the trap with his front right foot.
He was quickly rushed to Petfocus Vetcare in Lavington, where they found wounds on the shoulder and paw, dislocated toes, and significant injury to the cat's vasculature.
The risk of infection and gangrene meant amputation was likely, but now it's a certainty, with Arlo going into surgery at lunchtime on Friday to amputate his leg from the shoulder down.
Lexie Diaz, Arlo's owner, whose vet fees are now in excess of $4000, said Arlo was getting progressively worse as the week went on.
"He was having a really hard time going through all the sedations, so I said amputate his leg, because I can't keep putting him through that, and even if we didn't amputate his leg, there was a good chance he'd still have searing nerve pain even after the wounds healed," she said.
"I feel terrible having to dictate whether or not he gets to keep his leg.
"Everything's going to have to change for him, he's not going to be able to jump to where his food bowl used to be, he's not going to be able to go outside, and he's going to have to adjust to life on three legs - it's just so cruel."
Petfocus nurse Meg Collins said Arlo had come through the surgery, and was stable.
"He has recently come out of the procedure and is doing really well post-operation," she said.
"The medication is still wearing off, so he's a bit sleepy, but doing extremely well given what he's been through.
"He is definitely more comfortable and stable, and even though he is missing a leg, he will still be able to live a full and happy life."
Fines of up to $5500, or six months imprisonment, can be imposed on individuals using or possessing the traps.
An RSPCA investigation is currently under way into the incident, and therefore, a spokesperson said no information on the case could be shared.
