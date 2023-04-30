The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Carlin Luke Bourke convicted of mid-range drink driving in Griffith Local Court

Updated April 30 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Foolish decision': Expensive Maccas run for Riverina drink-driver
'Foolish decision': Expensive Maccas run for Riverina drink-driver

What was a short drive to McDonald's has cost a Griffith man $1000 after he was caught driving drink driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.