'Foolish decision': Expensive Maccas run for Riverina drink-driver

What was a short drive to McDonald's has cost a Griffith man $1000 after he was caught driving drink driving.
Carlin Luke Bourke, 31, was charged with mid-range drink driving and was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on April 26.
Bourke had earlier entered a plea of guilty.
According to documents tendered to the court, Bourke was stopped by police while driving east on Banna Avenue at 8.50pm on January 29.
Police reported being able to smell alcohol and the roadside breath test revealed a positive result.
At the police station Bourke told officers he'd had four cans of Great Northern between 2pm and 7pm that day.
A secondary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol reading of .101.
Bourke's legal representative Malek Alzaim told the court his client had completed the traffic offenders course and come to understand the potential result his decision to drive could have.
Mr Alzaim said Bourke was "quietly ashamed" of his decision to drive and had described it as a rash decision as a result of some personal troubles.
He told the court that Bourke had no intention to drive that night but made the "foolish decision" to drive to McDonald's.
Mr Alzaim said Bourke had been off the road since January and had made arrangements to travel to his workplace. He asked the court to consider the minimum period of disqualification for Bourke.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said he couldn't understand why it took completing the traffic offenders program for people to realise drink driving could be dangerous.
"It's not something that should require something more than a moment's thought," he said.
"The rash decision can lead to someone's death or your own."
Magistrate Khan convicted Bourke and acknowledged his early plea of guilty during sentencing.
Bourke was fined $1000, disqualified from driving for three months from January 29 and will serve 12 months on an interlock licence.
