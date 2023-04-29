The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Fogarty's first field goal decides NRL clash in Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:56pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders celebrate as Jamal Fogarty slots the game-winning field goal at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Canberra Raiders celebrate as Jamal Fogarty slots the game-winning field goal at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Jamal Fogarty certainly picked a good moment for his first NRL field goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.