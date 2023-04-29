Jamal Fogarty certainly picked a good moment for his first NRL field goal.
After an earlier miss right before full-time, the Canberra Raiders halfback made no mistake with his second attempt at Equex Centre on Saturday.
No player in the side had kicked a field goal before Fogarty slotted the match winner.
He was just pleased to help his side to a third win in a row.
"It's good but we just needed to win," Fogarty said.
"We had a couple of opportunities early in the game where we really could have knocked them on the head and kept them out of the game but they are a resilient team and they kept coming back.
"Just crucial errors and a couple of silly penalties and silly knock ons really turned the momentum."
Fogarty also scored a try in the 31-30 victory, set up when Robert Jennings spilled his kick.
However he's still looking to improve defensively after Connelly Lemuelu scored off a Kodi Nikorima break past him.
"There were a couple of poor tackles by myself there on the right edge that we need to fix up next weekend going up for Magic Round," Fogarty said.
"It is just good to get the two points, it's very crucial for us to keep winning games at this time of year. It doesn't matter if we're winning by 40 or winning by one, a win is a win at the moment."
