Leeton-Whitton are finally back on the winners list after claiming an emotional nine point victory against Narrandera.
In an arm-wrestle of a game, the young Crows were able to hold their nerve and fend off a late Eagles comeback to record a 10.3 (63) to 8.6 (54) victory.
The Crows last tasted victory in round 16 2021 and had since gone on to lose their next 18 games.
After going win-less in his first season as Crows coach, Tom Groves was so proud of his side for finally grabbing that elusive victory.
"I'm super proud of the group," Groves said.
"It wasn't the most prettiest of wins and contests, but Narrandera just kept coming and they hit the front early in the last quarter and had a bit of ascendancy there.
"The boys just rallied and we fought through and kicked a couple and I was super proud of the group."
Last season was a difficult one for the Crows with them failing to record a win while also being on the receiving end of a number of heavy losses.
Groves said it was just fantastic to get a win on the board so early in the season this year and for the side to receive a reward for a lot of effort and hard work.
"Getting a win early in the season is so good," he said.
"Just for this young group, they haven't stepped a foot wrong the entire pre-season even last year they just kept churning it out and that's a big characteristic of the group.
"They just fight, even when Narrandera kicked those couple of goals they just continued to fight and they were never out of the contest which is really good.
"It was a hard-fought win really, it was a close game all the way through and it's good to finally get one."
With Jaxon Ryan missing the clash through unavailability, Groves turned to Jade Hodge to make a cameo appearance and he didn't disappoint finishing the game with three goals including one in the last quarter.
"We thought we'd bring Hodgey in and he just brings that wealth of knowledge and experience," he said.
"He just helps the likes of Logan Mahalm and Taj Doyle with their set-ups and they showed that today with two really good games.
"But he was a pretty handy in."
Angus Crelley also continued his fantastic start to the year and played a pivotal role in the Crows grabbing the four points.
"His work rate throughout the day was just fantastic," Groves said.
"In the last quarter he just willed himself to contest to contest and it's a real credit to him.
"He's only a young fella, but he's getting the reward for his big pre-season and I'm really proud of Crell and how he's going."
The Crows were also boosted by the inclusion of Nathan Ryan and Jye Doyle who Groves was more to happy to welcome back into the side after they both had the bye from their duties with Inner West Magpies.
"Nath and Jye both had the bye from Sydney and they were both coming back home and were keen to play," he said.
"Nathan was pretty big for us last year, so it was an easy decision to bring them in and they are still young men.
"But they have got a lot of senior experience and they were handy coming in for us on the wing."
Full Time
Leeton Whitton 3.1 5.1 7.3 10.3 (63)
Narrandera 3.2 4.5 5.6 8.6 (54)
GOALS: Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, L.Mahalm 2, J.Doyle 1, T.Doyle 1, D.Cullen 1, M.Rainbird 1, N.Ryan 1; Narrandera: J.Powell 2, H.Odgers 2, B.Renet 1, J.Grinter 1, L.Mckay 1, K.Williams 1
BEST: Leeton Whitton: A.Crelley, T.Doyle, L.Mahalm, J.Rourke, T.Meline, D.Hillam
