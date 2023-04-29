The Daily Advertiser
After 18 consecutive losses, Leeton-Whitton is finally back on the winners list after defeating Narrandera by nine points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:46pm, first published April 29 2023 - 11:00pm
Jade Hodge made a cameo appearance for the Crows and kicked three goals in their nine-point win against Narrandera. Picture by Liam Warren
Jade Hodge made a cameo appearance for the Crows and kicked three goals in their nine-point win against Narrandera. Picture by Liam Warren

Leeton-Whitton are finally back on the winners list after claiming an emotional nine point victory against Narrandera.

