Golden day for Wagga

Happy Sunday!
Just a quick note to thank everyone who joined us at the opening event for our new office on Friday morning.
It was great to meet you, answer your questions over a cup of coffee and give you a look inside our new home at 57 Berry Street.
The event was also a good opportunity for me to talk one-on-one with you, our loyal readers and subscribers, and receive feedback from you.
If you missed the coffee catch-up, I hope to see you in the DA office soon. Feel free to pop in for a chat.
As always, you can also contact me at any time by replying to this email.
Before I go, how good was the NRL golden point thriller at the Equex yesterday!
The City of Good Sports was well and truly in the national spotlight, and it was indeed a golden day - for the city, the Raiders and rugby league.
Enjoy the rest of your day and have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
