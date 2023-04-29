NORTH Wagga enjoyed their first win of the Farrer League season by outlasting Coleambally by six points on Saturday.
The Saints put a tough three-week stretch to begin the season behind them by downing the Blues 12.10 (82) to 12.4 (76) at McPherson Oval.
North Wagga led by two goals late in the contest before Todd Clark scrambled a goal to close the margin to six points.
The Blues went forward again, finding Blake Argus inside 50 only for his set shot to end up out on the full. The final siren sounded shortly afterwards.
First-year North Wagga coach Damien Papworth was thrilled to get over the line in a close one.
"It's reward for effort," Papworth said.
"The boys dug in and played four quarters, which is what we've been chasing and we prevailed in the end.
"It was pretty hectic there late. Everyone was on edge, it was crazy. It was a good game of footy. We got challenged and finished on the right side of the ledger."
Tom Nejman continued his strong start to the season and booted six goals in a match-winning display up forward.
Luke Mauger was brilliant through the midfield and also went forward to kick three goals, while Lachie Johnson was strong and played an important role in defence.
Will Harper battled strongly in the ruck all day, while Zac Whyte was also good across half-forward.
Papworth said it was an important win for the club and one he hoped the playing group takes confidence from moving forward.
"There was a good handful of blokes who brought their first win up in first grade. It was very pleasing. It was a good effort," he said.
"Hopefully it creates that little bit of momentum, just that reward for effort and helps the things we're trying to implement, moving forward.
"The main thing was reward for effort. It was a really positive thing for the club, moving forward, and important to reward those blokes for their efforts."
There was little between the two teams throughout the contest. North Wagga opened up small leads on occasions only for Coleambally to work back into the contest.
The fact they were made to earn it only made the win more satisfying for North Wagga.
"We just kept stickign at it. We held our shape," Papworth said.
"It was great to hold our shape and grind out a win.
"They're pretty solid boys, Coly, they've got some rippers, so it was good for us to keep sticking at our game plan and finish off was great."
