Deniliquin brings up maiden victory in style

It has only taken Deniliquin three rounds to record their first win since returning to first grade.
After not fielding a side at all last season, the Drovers made the big step up to the top grade for the first time since 1999.
They had shown promising signs in their first two games but really put it all together against CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
The 51-14 victory shows they have plenty to offer this season.
Coach Joe Gogarty was pleased to get on the board.
"It's a pretty big relief to get that first win in first grade for a long, long time," Gogarty said.
"We changed a few things as we talked about around three or four games in that we would start working out combinations, getting some go forward ball, worked on our discipline and we seemed to do all that and it came together for us."
After losses to Waratahs and Ag College to start the season, both sides that played finals football last season, Gogarty was impressed with the lessons the side took.
Especially after trying to play to their strengths.
"Our plan was to improve every week and to play more like a team," he said. "We've started to figure out our combinations and had an idea we would get a lot better.
"We're not like a lot of other sides, some have played together for three or four seasons and know each other.
"With us it's all about learning how to play together, getting those combinations right and getting the right attitude on the field.
"It's looking like it's coming together."
Centre combination Tomasi Mara and Kitione Seruisavou scored five tries between them while Saula Sabua also bagged a double.
Second rower Marika Tuinabaunawa also put in a strong performance for the Drovers.
Gogarty is now looking to extend their role when they make the big trip to Tumut on Saturday while Reddies will take on Ag College as they look to break through for their first win.
Aggies come into the clash after a 64-0 win over Albury.
