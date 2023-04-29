The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Emotions on high after Canberra Raiders take golden point victory

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 29 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An emotional Jack Wighton after helping Canberra to a 31-30 win over the Dolphins at Equex Centre on Saturday following a week in the spotlight. Pictures by Les Smith
An emotional Jack Wighton after helping Canberra to a 31-30 win over the Dolphins at Equex Centre on Saturday following a week in the spotlight. Pictures by Les Smith

Jack Wighton and Ricky Stuart were both in tears after Canberra's golden point win at Wagga capped off a dramatic week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.