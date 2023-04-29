Wagga Tigers are on the board for 2023 after claiming a massive 57-point win against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Robertson Oval.
The Tigers kicked seven goals to none in the opening term and eventually went on to win comfortably 13.11 (89) to 4.8 (32).
After losing their opening two games of the season, Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was pleased to grab their first victory of 2023.
"I suppose it was just good to get on the board," Stephenson said.
"We know how close the competition seems like it's going to be this year, so we were happy with the performance today.
"There is still areas to work on and things to improve, but the big thing was just getting the four points.
"Whether it was by one point or 100, it didn't really matter it was just about getting it done."
The Tigers did the majority of their damage in the first quarter as they put the Lions to the sword kicking seven answered goals to go into quarter time with a 42-point lead.
Stephenson was pleased with the effort from his side early and said it was on the back of some terrific work on ball from trio Jock Cornell, Jackson Kelly and Shaun Flanigan.
"That was a big focus for us our start for this game," he said.
"We thought Jock Cornell's form over the first couple of weeks, Jack Kelly doing what he does from the level of footy that he's played and the way that he plays then Shaun Flanno doing what he's done for the last 10 years.
"If we could just get those three boys around the ball early in the game and if they perform the way we expect them to perform which they did, that it would go a long way in giving us a start and somewhat of an advantage during the game.
"We were probably lucky that was the case, their work was really good and Carl Schwenke halved the ruck contests for us which was good and those boys were good enough around the ball to read the ball and also apply pressure and force turnovers."
After only kicking six goals in both of their two previous games, the Tigers were able to post a reasonable total of 89 points.
While pleased with the efforts of Nathan Cooke who kicked five goals, Stephenson believed maybe his side had more in them and potentially took their foot off the pedal in the second half.
"I still wouldn't think that we kicked a massive score," he said.
"The game turned into a bit of a dour game in the second half, which we thought not that we necessarily let them back into the game but we probably just took our foot off the pedal a little bit in someways.
"Cookey's effort of five goals was really pleasing and I think he kicked maybe three in the first quarter, so again similar to the midfielders from what they were able to do early I think gave our forwards some really good looks going forward."
In addition to Cornell, Kelly and Flanigan, Stephenson was really impressed with the performance of Pat Ryan who played a major role in the victory.
There will potentially be a few players awaiting their fates early next week with a couple of reports stemming from what was at times a fiery contest at Robertson Oval.
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 7.1 9.2 12.7 13.11 (89)
GGGM 0.1 0.5 2.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: N.Cooke 5, C.Pavitt 2, B.Kelly 2, C.Schwenke 1, J.MANTON 1, S.Flanigan 1, J.Cornell 1; GGGM: Z.Brain 2, C.Krebser 1, B.Walsh 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: P.Ryan, J.MANTON, J.Kelly, N.Cooke, J.Cornell, S.McNaughton; GGGM: Z.Brain, J.Lander, K.Mahon, D.Foley, B.Walsh, S.Martyn
