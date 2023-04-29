The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers have grabbed their first win of the season after defeating Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 57-points at Robertson Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 29 2023 - 9:40pm
Sam McNaughton was among the Tigers best. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers are on the board for 2023 after claiming a massive 57-point win against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Robertson Oval.

