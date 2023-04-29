NOT EVEN a cameo from former AFL star Jeff Garlett could stop Northern Jets from their latest victory on Saturday.
The Jets are off to their best start to the Farrer League season in a decade after belting arch-rivals Temora by 71 points at Nixon Park.
With a large crowd and plenty of hype surrounding Garlett's appearance, Temora started well with two early goals but that was where it ended for the home team.
The Jets worked their way to an eight-point lead at quarter time that was 27 by the main break.
The Jets put their rivals to the sword in the third term, kicking five unanswered goals to set up a match-winning 58-point lead at three-quarter-time.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said it was always sweet getting a win over Temora.
"I said it before the game but when the draw comes out, all us Jets boys are looking at when we're playing Temora and probably vice versa I would have thought," Harper said.
"We love these games, we're just stoked to beat them and to beat them on their home deck is even better."
Jeromy Lucas produced one of his best games since his return to be among the Jets' better players, along with Sam Fisher who continues to shine across half-back.
Jack Fisher won plenty of contested football in the midfield, while Mitch Haddrill also enjoyed a strong game for the visitors.
Sam Clemson and Matt Wallis hit the scoreboard with four goals each, while Harper chimed in with three.
Harper also saved special praise for Max Tidd, who restricted Garlett to just a handful of kicks.
"Max Tidd did a job on Jeff Garlett like you'd never seen," Harper said.
Not only did Temora bring in Garlett, but Chris Lockhart was also cleared to Temora for the day from Albury Tigers.
Lockhart was named Temora's best. Jimmy Kennedy and Liam Sinclair were good for the Kangaroos in the first half, while Ben Cooper and Jack Cullen were two of the home team's better players.
Harper said the Jets were slow to start but worked into the game nicely after that.
"We started slow again, in all honesty," Harper said.
"We were second to the footy in the middle of the ground but we really built the game from then on. The momentum started to swing in the second quarter and we ran over them in the second half, it was really pleasing."
The Jets will now prepare for the top of the table showdown against fellow undefeated club The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park next Saturday.
Full-time
Northern Jets 3.2 7.5 12.8 15.10 (100)
Temora Kangaroos 2.0 3.2 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Northern Jets: S.Clemson 4, M.Wallis 4, J.Harper 3, C.Bell 1, M.Haddrill 1, H.Gaynor 1, J.Fisher 1; Temora Kangaroos: J.Morton 2, B.Cooper 1, J.Garlett 1
BEST: Northern Jets: S.Fisher, S.Clemson, L.Jones, J.Fisher, J.Lucas, M.Wallis; Temora Kangaroos: C.Lockhart, N.Stimson, K.Shea, L.Sinclair, I.Reardon, B.Cooper.
