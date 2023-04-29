The Rock-Yerong Creek continued on their winning way with a 54-point victory over Barellan on Saturday.
Despite leading throughout, the Magpies broke the game open with five unanswered goals in the third term on their way to a 12.10 (82) to 3.10 (28) victory at Victoria Park.
The Magpies led by 19 points at quarter-time before the game hit a stalemate in the second term with neither team being able to find a goal.
TRYC kicked clear with a five-goal third term as Barellan left their final quarter rally all too late.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was happy with the win.
"We were pretty solid across the game," Russell said.
"Barellan's strength is their contested footy and pressure and they brought that early and we knew they would so that first five or 10 minutes the game was a bit of a stalemate but then we gained a bit of control at the back end of the first.
"The second quarter, we had repeat 50 entries, it was a big congested and the way we delivered the ball in wasn't great. We cleaned that up in the third."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Curtis Steele continued his blistering start to his new home with a three-goal best-on-ground display, while Riley Budd, Matt Parks, Will Adams and Todd Hannam were others to shine.
Dean Schmetzer and Hugh McKenzie threatened at times on an otherwise disappointing day for the Two Blues, who also had key defender Luke Paterson reported.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 4.1 4.6 9.9 12.10 (82)
Barellan Two Blues 1.0 1.2 1.4 3.10 (28)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 3, C.Steele 3, T.Hannam 2, D.Biermann 2, H.White 1, J.Kemp 1; Barellan Two Blues: R.Best 1, W.Ellis 1, E.Cody 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: C.Steele, T.Hannam, M.Parks, L.Lupton, D.Biermann, R.Budd; Barellan Two Blues: M.Irvin, J.Hillman, M.Irvin, J.Whyte, L.Killalea, R.Irvin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.