Double for Lemuelu in Wagga during key development season

Dolphins second rower Connelly Lemuelu has strut his stuff in Wagga, scoring two tries in less than five minuets to keep his side in the game during their one-point loss to Canberra in Wagga on Saturday.
In their first appearance at Equex Centre, Dolphins took Raiders to golden point after trailing by 10 points a half time.
Lemuelu had been well involved in the game before his tries though, and was a key assistant in Euan Aitken's opening try for the side midway through the second half.
The 24-year-old has a 90 per cent tackle efficiency rate this year and has been pegged as a key improver for the Dolphins.
Club captain Jesse Bromwich said he's pleased with how the youngster has developed in the Dolphins system this year.
"I haven't had much to do with him in the past and I was really impressed with him in the pre-season and how he applied himself," Bromwich said.
"The more he starts to believe in himself, the further he's going to go.
"What he's been able to do has been good, but I can see him keeping improving on what he's been doing."
Lemuelu said he has enjoyed playing league this year and his experience in the Dolphins system.
"I've been enjoying it, we've got a good crew of boys up there and the staff have been helping me with my game a lot as well," Lemuelu said.
Coming off the bench for the first two rounds of the year, Lemuelu earned himself a starting position and hasn't dropped it since round three, playing a full 80-minutes every game from round four.
On playing this year his message was simple.
"I'm enjoying it," he said.
Travelling to Wagga for the first time, Lemuelu said it was exciting to see locals show out for the game.
"It was a good experience coming out to Wagga, seeing all the fans and meeting all the people," he said.
"It's always a good feeling to give back to the grass roots and coming out to the bush, giving back to the community, I've enjoyed it."
Lemuelu had three seasons with Gold Coast and played for Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup late last year before joining the Dolphins.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
