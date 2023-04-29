The Daily Advertiser
Double for Lemuelu in Wagga during key development season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 30 2023 - 3:48pm, first published April 29 2023 - 8:30pm
Connelly Lemuelu played a key role in Dolphins comeback against Canberra at Wagga's Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Dolphins
Dolphins second rower Connelly Lemuelu has strut his stuff in Wagga, scoring two tries in less than five minuets to keep his side in the game during their one-point loss to Canberra in Wagga on Saturday.

