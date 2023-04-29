The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, April 29

By Matt Malone
Updated April 29 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City's Steven Tracey shows off his skills in the win over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City's Steven Tracey shows off his skills in the win over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

NRL

Canberra 31 d Dolphins 30 (in golden point)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.