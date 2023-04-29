Canberra 31 d Dolphins 30 (in golden point)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 9.9 (63) d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 5.13 (43)
Wagga Tigers 13.11 (89) d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 4.8 (32)
Turvey Park 8.8 (56) d Coolamon 5.7 (37)
Leeton-Whitton 10.3 (63) d Narrandera 8.6 (54)
Northern Jets 15.10 (100) d Temora 4.5 (29)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 12.10 (82) d Barellan 3.10 (28)
Marrar 9.8 (62) d East Wagga-Kooringal 8.9 (57)
North Wagga 12.10 (82) d Coleambally 12.4 (76)
Osborne 14.16 (100) d Holbrook 9.8 (62)
Jindera 9.1 (55) d Billabong Crows 4.12 (36)
CDHBU 14.4 (88) d Lockhart 8.12 (60)
Howlong 11.8 (74) d Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 6.8 (44)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 10.6 (66) d Culcairn 9.2 (56)
Henty 20.16 (136) d Murray Magpies 7.7 (49)
Denilquin 51 d CSU 9
Ag College 64 d Albury 0
Waratahs 45 d Griffith 10
Wagga City 70 d Tumut 7
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.