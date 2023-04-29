The Daily Advertiser
Marrar produce big second half to down East Wagga-Kooringal by five points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:42pm, first published 8:00pm
Marrar midfielder Jackson Moye gets his kick away despite pressure from East Wagga-Kooringal's Jackson Hughes in the Farrer League game at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
A BIG second half performance helped Marrar to a thrilling five-point win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.

