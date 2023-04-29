A BIG second half performance helped Marrar to a thrilling five-point win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Bombers trailed by 20 points early in the third term but found a way to lift and keep their premiership defence on track with a 9.8 (62) to 8.9 (57) victory at Gumly Oval.
After looking a far cry of the team that pushed The Rock-Yerong Creek to the limit a week before, Marrar dug deep and kicked eight goals to four after half-time to register their second win of the year.
Both teams had to call on their depth with a stack of big outs, late withdrawals and significant injuries throughout the contest.
When Daniel McCarthy kicked his third goal three minutes into the final term, it stretched the Hawks lead to 12 points and the Hawks were well-positioned to continue their undefeated start to the season.
But Harry Reynolds kicked two goals in the space of three minutes, followed by majors to Blake Walker and Mitch Bloomfield and the Bombers stormed to an 11-point lead.
Alex Smith snapped a goal against his former club to reduce the margin to five, and while either team both had chances to goal again, that remained the margin.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner, who was a late withdrawal to injury, loved the way a number of his players lifted in the second half.
"It was a tale of two halves really," Gardner said.
"The first half was quite frustrating and we weren't quite playing the footy we know that we were capable of.
"I said to the boys at half-time that someone needs to do something about this and there were a certain few players that did that and the rest of the boys went with them."
MORE SPORT NEWS
With Gardner a late out and assistant coach Zach Walgers off with hamstring tightness two minutes into the contest, the Bombers had their backs against the wall.
But so too did EWK, who were minus Jarrod Boumann and Brocke Argus, then had Nick Hull a late out and lost captain Luke Cuthbert to a shoulder injury late in the third term.
Despite only kicking one goal to half-time and with some prime cattle missing, Gardner said he was never worried that the contest was getting away from Marrar.
"Not particularly, because we were showing glimpses of what we could do, we just weren't doing it consistently enough," he said.
" I just had the feeling that the game was about to get back on our terms but I knew something had to happen for that to happen.
I put it on Jackson Moye, our captain from last year, that he had to show some leadership and get a few clearances and do what he does best and he did just that for us.
"It just shows the resilience of our group, really. I've mentioned before that I think we've got the depth there and the boys proved that today I think and it's a credit to each and every one of them. Certain boys stood up at certain times and like I said, they just drag blokes with them when they do that."
Bryce Mann was exceptional with his intercept work across half-back for Marrar, while Bombers captain Nick Molkentin produced a big second half in the ruck to almost will his team over the line.
Gardner conceded the four points does ease the pressure a little for Marrar but said it was too early in the year to be looking too far ahead.
"It is hard to look at wins and losses at this time of year because obviously certain teams have played other certain teams. We're sitting at two (wins) and two (losses) but what I'm most pleased with is the style of footy," he said.
"I think every win's an important win. You've got to bank these four points.
"It was a special win, I guess, because we did come from behind after the disappointment of losing last week and we may have took that into the game for a little while today but we got over that luckily in the second half.
"To play a half of footy the way that we want to play and to get the result, that just shows to me that when we do play that style of footy, that we can match it with the best."
Jarrod Turner never stopped trying for the Hawks with a strong display in the midfield, while McCarthy provided a presence in attack and finished with three goals.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 0.2 1.3 5.6 9.8 (62)
EWK Hawks 1.2 4.5 6.5 8.9 (57)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: B Walker 3, M Bloomfield 2, H Reynolds 2, C Bourke, M Rynehart; EWK Hawks D McCarthy 3, T Garner 2, H Leddin, R Bourne, A Smith.
BEST: Marrar Bombers: N Molkentin, B Mann, L James, H Reynolds, J Staines, J Moye; EWK Hawks: Not submitted.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.