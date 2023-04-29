Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their magnificent start to the year after claiming a 20-point win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval.
Four goals to one in the second quarter set up the win with the Goannas eventually running out victors 9.9 (63) to 5.13 (43).
The win has the Goannas sitting on top of the Riverina League ladder entering a double bye and MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was pleased to be in the position they are in.
"We are really happy and it gives us the opportunity now to go into the double bye on a really good note," Rowe said.
"Every club and every coach out there knows that they are going to have to continue to improve over the course of the season and add layers to their game.
"Even clubs that have stumbled a couple of times in the early rounds are going to come at you late in the season again, it's just going to be one of those competitions.
"However, when it just comes to putting a lot of value in banking early wins, we've now achieved that and we get to go into the double bye with three wins no losses and a draw against an opposition who we rate fairly highly.
"We are really happy I suppose with the foundation that we've set and we are quite excited to see where we can go from this point after a couple of weeks off."
The Goannas have found different ways to win this season with their win against Wagga Tigers being on the back of grit while they were able to play some free-flowing football in their victory against Narrandera last weekend.
Rowe said today's performance was a mixture of the two with the game going through different stages.
"Today was a bit of both and I think in the end you'd probably rate it as more of a scrap than the opposite," he said.
"But there was still times where we were able to own the corridor and still move the footy inside forward 50 rather quickly and do it in a way that gave our forwards first crack at it.
"It gave them one-on-one contests rather than just having to kick the ball long into big pack situations like we did in the first two games.
"I'd probably say it was a bit of both and for me I'm actually really happy to say that, because it means we were happy to arm wrestle when the game called on us to arm wrestle.
"But when we took opportunities, we were able to break the game open and look rather dangerous as well."
Nelson Foley was outstanding for the Goannas in the win and Rowe was proud of the performance from his fellow co-coach.
"Nelson was absolutely brilliant and he's just such a good footballer," he said.
"It's never a surprise to see him play well, but one thing we really noticed with Nelson last year and it only took us a few games to notice is he is someone that the team can get on the shoulders of.
"He's in there to mix it up on the inside and he's so combative and gives you that grunt in the middle, but then he's so composed and dangerous when he is able to get on the outside.
"Because he works so hard he does find himself on the outside more than most inside mids would.
"So it was a genuine credit to the way that he played today and for the fact that he's mixing a midfield coaching role and a co-coaching role with such good football is a genuine credit to him."
Full Time
MCUE 2.4 6.4 8.7 9.9 (63)
Collingullie GP 0.4 1.5 4.9 5.13 (43)
GOALS: MCUE: J.Warden 2, D.Munkara 2, E.Schiller 1, L.Pulver 1, D.Lord 1, N.Foley 1, P.Gardiner 1; Collingullie GP: F.Inglis 2, Z.Burkinshaw 1, P.Woods 1, C.Fuller 1
BEST: MCUE: N.Foley, R.Turnbull, R.Price, J.Scott, E.Schiller, B.Halse; Collingullie GP: K.Flack, S.Jolliffe, S.Durnan, N.Perryman, J.Pope, J.Perryman
