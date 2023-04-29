The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Turvey Park has continued their undefeated run after defeating Coolamon by 19-points at Maher Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 30 2023 - 4:15pm, first published April 29 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Lachy Leary kicks a goal during the Bulldogs'gutsy win against Coolamon at Maher Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
Turvey Park's Lachy Leary kicks a goal during the Bulldogs'gutsy win against Coolamon at Maher Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park has proved they can win tough after overcoming multiple challenges to grab victory against Coolamon by 19-points at Maher Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.