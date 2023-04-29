Turvey Park has proved they can win tough after overcoming multiple challenges to grab victory against Coolamon by 19-points at Maher Oval.
In a gruelling contest, last quarter goals to Luke Mazzocchi and Josh Ashcroft led to the Bulldogs running out 8.8 (56) to 5.7 (37) winners over the Hoppers.
While far from their best display of football, Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was proud of the effort, grit and determination to grab the four points against a quality opponent.
"To the boys credit that was a different game to the first two where it didn't really break open today," Mazzocchi said.
"It was just a really high quality tough contest and it was to our boys credit that they were able to do that.
"In the first two years I've coached that's been our downfall and we haven't been able to play that hard tough footy for long enough and that was a big step forward today.
"But in saying that and you need to give the opposition credit, I thought we were pretty ordinary especially when we had the footy in hand.
"You need to give credit to Coolamon and the way they pressured us, we weren't able to get our game going and weren't able to kick a big score.
"But overall we are obviously really happy to beat a quality side like Coolamon."
The Bulldogs defence again stood tall today against a quality forward line with Andrew Emery getting the job on Joe Redfern while Tim Doyle had the task of nullifying the influence of Tim Oosterhoff.
Mazzocchi thought the pair and Lachlan McRae were outstanding today with the Hoppers only able to put five goals on the scoreboard.
"They went to those two players all day," he said.
"Emers, Doyley and Lachy McRae was also in that and those three blokes just continued to defend.
"I actually thanked them after the game because if it wasn't for those three we were in all sorts of trouble.
"They had more inside 50's than us and they just kept on defending, full credit to those blokes for keeping us in the game."
Ruckman Antony Forato also had a strong performance with him dominating the taps while also having an influence around the ground.
"He was excellent," Mazzocchi said.
"He pretty much sole rucked it nearly, Coop Harmer gave him a chop-out for five minutes every quarter and I think in that last quarter he just rucked it out.
"He got in behind, he would've taken quite a few marks in behind the footy and he's only going to get better.
"That's his second game with us, so I'm not expecting him to play his best footy but he was unbelievable."
Mazzocchi was also proud of the effort of Hayden Smith and Rhett Weidemann who both had important roles in the victory.
"I thought Rhett Weidemann at centre-half-forward really come of age today," he said.
"This is a bit of a flip for him as he's always been a defender and we've flipped him up to centre-half forward.
"He's just hard and tough and gives us a contest, today he was clunking marks and crashing packs and I thought he was excellent.
"Hayden Smith was just unbelievable, he's just tough and he gets knocked down and keeps getting up and putting his head over the footy"
The news wasn't all positive however for the Bulldogs with best and fairest winner Cal Dooley expected to spend some time on the sideline with a knee injury.
"Cal Dooley looks like he might've done some meniscus in his knee," Mazzocchi said.
Ben Lewington also rolled his ankle early in the game and Henry Jenkins popped his shoulder out.
Reilly Mitchell was outstanding for the Hoppers in his first game of the season and finished the afternoon with two goals.
Nick Buchanan was also fantastic and did a great job nullifying the influence of Brad Ashcroft.
Full Time
Turvey Park 1.2 5.4 6.6 8.8 (56)
Coolamon 1.1 2.2 4.7 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Turvey Park: L.Leary 2, B.Ashcroft 1, A.Forato 1, H.Smith 1, J.Ashcroft 1, H.Stapleton 1, L.Mazzocchi 1; Coolamon: R.Mitchell 2, H.Bradley 1, A.Macauley 1, J.Redfern 1
BEST: Turvey Park: H.Smith, L.McRae, A.Forato, T.Doyle, R.Weidemann, J.Haggar; Coolamon: R.Mitchell, C.Mckelvie, A.Clarke, N.Buchanan, B.Glyde, Z.Oliver
