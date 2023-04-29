Crowds turned out to Wagga Riverside Precinct as it hosted the city's first ever family community safety day on Saturday.
The day saw a wide range of first responders display their machines and give up their time to meet with the community for a morning coffee and a chat.
The day proved a treat for children and young people alike who received tours of the many emergency services vehicles on display.
A partnership between the police and Wagga Council, police inspector Jillian Gibson said the event aimed to provide positive connections with the community.
Insp Gibson said the day came about after looking over the community safety plan with Council and considering the best way to engage with the community and address their safety concerns.
"We thought, wouldn't it be great just to do something fun and enjoyable," she said.
"And it's great for us to see people on a good day and not a bad one."
Inspector Gibson also pointed out a lot of first responders are volunteers.
"They have done such a great job in coming together and showing the community what we're about," she said.
"It's been great to see the smiles on people's faces, the little giggles and the laughs."
One of the lesser-known emergency service organisations on display near the entrance was the Wagga VRA.
Captain Jodie Carter believes this is due in part to the fact while members are "on call 24/7, we're not driving around 24/7."
She said people often get them mixed up with other emergency agencies.
Ms Carter hoped the day would offer a chance for people to come and find out more of what VRA is all about.
"In the floods we assist the SES and in fires we assist the RFS, but our primary is rescue," she said.
"In fact, we are the only agency in NSW that only does rescues."
At their display, the VRA also offered members of the public a glimpse into how they conduct vertical rescues.
"We have used vertical rescue around here, but only in a few locations including The Rock nature reserve," Ms Carter said.
Members of the public who missed attending this event can look forward to another family community safety day towards the end of the year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
