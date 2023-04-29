Live coverage: April 29-30 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It's a bumper edition this week with coverage from the NRL game between Canberra Raiders at the Dolphins from Equex Centre on Saturday.
But that doesn't even there will be any less local coverage.
In the Riverina League, Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosts Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Turvey Park takes on Turvey Park, Narrandera hosts Leeton-Whitton and Wagga Tigers hosts Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
In the Farrer League, Jeff Garlett will play for Temora in their clash with Northern Jets, East Wagga-Kooringal hosts Marrar, Coleambally travels over to tackle North Wagga while The Rock-Yerong Creek hosts Barellan.
In Southern Inland it's an early top-of-the-season clash between Wagga City and Tumut, Waratahs head over to Tumut, CSU and Deniquilin face off looking for their first win while Albury hosts Ag College.
There is also a full round of Football Wagga on Sunday.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.