Painting prospers with feature racing on the horizon

For the second week in a row, Jackson Painting snared a treble at Riverina Paceway.
La Mistress, Meet Me At The Beach and Has The Courage all extended their good run of form since joining David Kennedy's stable on Friday.
The trio have had eight starts for the Euroley combination and have produced sevens and a second so far.
Painting is pleased to have some quality arrive in the stable.
"We're having a good run at the moment so we will take them while we can," Painting said.
"They've all been good acquisitions to the stable, which always helps, and come down on decent marks.
"They are horses with good ability too."
La Mistress made it three wins in a row for Kennedy after just arriving in time to take out a close finish.
Painting continues to be impressed with the three-year-old filly.
"She came down to get her Vicbred, obviously has done that, and has just thrived since coming to our place and galloping on the sand," he said.
"She will probably go for a spell now and come back for the Breeders Challenge and Vicbred as I think she's a pretty nice filly actually."
Meet Me At The Beach then backed up last week's impressive 36.7-metre win.
While there was no repeat of last week's margin, Painting continues to be impressed.
Has The Courage then led home a Kennedy trifecta in the Waratah Series heat to finish the program.
Both he and Scared Stiff have qualified for next week's final.
Painting was left to rue the fact he didn't arrive in time to be eligible for the heats of the Regional Championships next week.
"I really, really, really like this horse and I'm spewing I didn't get him a month earlier as I think he would be nearly impossible to beat in the Riverina Regional race," he said.
"His work at home is as good as anything we've had in the last few years so it's a bit of a pity we can't get into that but I think he will be close to a good thing in the other final."
Painting is looking to extend his good run at Menangle on Saturday.
However Most Triumphant drawing barrier eight in the $100,000 three-year-old fillies feature has dented his confidence.
"Most Triumphant went awesome in her heat and I actually thought she could win the final before I saw the draw," Painting said.
"We're just going to have to rely on the two favourites cutting each other up and if that happens we will be running on strong.
"She loves when they roll along and never gives up so she will be in it but will just be dictated to by the speed of the race."
Nathan Jack also drove a winning treble with Opportunity Knocks, Elated and Be Dazzled all successful.
