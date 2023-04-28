The Daily Advertiser
Mark Nicholls misses trip home after breaking thumb

By Courtney Rees
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 7:00pm
Mark Nicholls has been ruled out of the Dolphins' side to play at Equex Centre on Saturday with a broken thumb. It means he will miss his return to Wagga after growing up in the region.
Mark Nicholls has missed out on a chance to play in a NRL game in the city he was born.

