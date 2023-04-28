Mark Nicholls has missed out on a chance to play in a NRL game in the city he was born.
The Dolphins forward was ruled out of the clash against Canberra at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Nicholls, who was born in Wagga and grew up in Leeton before heading to Canberra to pursue rugby league, was found to have a broken thumb out of last week's 28-26 victory over the Titans.
It required an operation to stabilise the joint and he's expected to spend at least four weeks on the sidelines.
He will also miss the Magic Round clash against the Sharks.
The Dolphins' round 11 bye will give him some chance of returning against the Storm the following week on May 20.
Nicholls joined coach Wayne Bennett at the newest NRL franchise this season.
Bennett admitted he will be a loss for the side.
"He's been wonderful for us as well so we will miss him a bit, but other guys will put their hands up for us," Bennett said.
"It's only a month. We can handle a month."
Kenny Browmich makes his return from suspension for the clash and will start in the front row.
Kurt Donoghoe comes onto the bench to replace Nicholls.
Wayne Bennett was at the helm of South Sydney when they took out a Riverina side that played at Albury Sportsground in 2019.
He's a big supporter in bringing games like Saturday's to regional venues.
"I love those games, I truly do," Bennett said.
"I love going to the bush and love giving an opportunity for them to see these wonderful players in action.
"We're happy to go down there and play regardless of what the ground is."
The clash isn't the only NRL game to be played outside the major cities on Saturday with Penrith taking on Wests Tigers at Bathurst on Saturday night.
The Dolphins took a narrow win over the Raiders when they met in round two.
They sit eighth on the ladder with five wins from their first games, three places above their rivals on Saturday.
Bennett is pleased with how they've started.
"I'm not unhappy but we can be better and we need to be better," he said.
"We're all coming together as a group, they didn't know me and I didn't know them so we had to work and get to learn each other and work with each other.
"We are doing ok."
