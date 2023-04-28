The Daily Advertiser
Wagga public welcomed back to Lake Albert as council lifts blue green algae alert

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 6:00pm
Algae visible on Lake Albert in January 2023. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga's Lake Albert is back open to the public after a blue green algae alert was lifted amid pouring rain on Friday afternoon.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

