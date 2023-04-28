Wagga's Lake Albert is back open to the public after a blue green algae alert was lifted amid pouring rain on Friday afternoon.
Wagga Council has issued the 'all clear' for Lake Albert after receiving the results of the latest tests on water samples taken from the lake.
An alert for blue-green algae was issued on January 24 after visual signs of algae scum were observed in the body of water.
A combination of warm weather and high nutrient levels had resulted in the blue-green algae blooms.
Manager of environment and regulatory services Mark Gardiner said Council officers have been conducting regular testing of Lake Albert and have now received two consecutive results below red alert levels.
"We have now lifted the warnings for blue-green algae and advise that Lake Albert is once again suitable for recreational use," Mr Gardiner said.
"As algal numbers can change dramatically with changes in conditions, the public should avoid water which is discoloured or gives off an earthy or musty odour."
Advisory signage that was installed at Lake Albert following the blue-green algae alert is being removed.
Council regularly monitors the water quality of Lake Albert for blue green algae and bacterial content.
Readings for blue green algae and bacteria levels are published online at www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/waterquality
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and Red Alert warning areas can be obtained by calling 1800 999 457 or visiting www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
