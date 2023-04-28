School students are stepping up to protect the community in times of crisis by participating in the Rural Fire Service (RFS) cadet program.
The program encourages youth under 18 to train with local brigades for 10 weeks and learn valuable skills in the hopes they will stay with the brigades post-school.
Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College students have jumped on board the initiative - with some students interested in serving the community long-term and others looking for insight into the emergency services realm.
Before her first day of training with the Lake Albert Fire Brigade on Friday, Kildare Catholic College year 12 student Georgia Sargeant, 17, had no idea the importance of NSW RFS and what a volunteer's role entailed.
"Our career advisor had recommended the program to the school as it's good to have on our resumes," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I want to join the police force, so I thought this was a good way to see what it would be like to be part of an emergency service.
"I already know I'll like it, but if it's something I'm really interested in then maybe I'll drop the police force for the fire brigade."
On day one participants were able to gear up in the complete uniform and get up close and personal with the trucks.
"Getting in the uniform was pretty cool and I like the hands-on stuff," Miss Sargeant said.
Riverina Highlands RFS Cadet and Kildare Catholic College year 11 student Maxwell Laurent, 16, is no stranger to the service and was asked to help out with the new cadet recruits.
For Mr Laurent, fighting fire is something he is wanting to pursue into adulthood.
"I wanted a job in the action, something in the military or something hands-on, and I thought the fire brigade would be perfect for that," he said.
"I want to eventually join Fire and Rescue NSW and I thought I'd go through the RFS and then do that after I finish school."
Mr Laurent has been volunteering with the local RFS for about six months and has loved every moment of it.
"I haven't been out to any jobs - there have been opportunities where I could have but I was busy at the time," he said.
"Ever since I joined RFS I've learnt more and more."
And, it's not just the task of fighting fires Mr Laurent loves.
"It's a really good environment, you get to learn with people who have the same interest in fighting fires and you really get along with the people you meet," he said.
"There are a few volunteers in Wagga - even around my age from other schools who I have met through the cadetship with the RFS."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.