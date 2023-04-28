Police have appealed for information from the public as investigations continue into suspicious car fires in the Riverina.
Emergency services were called to Young Street in Oaklands after the two burning cars were reported about 5am on Thursday.
"Rural Fire Service members attended and extinguished the blazes, which destroyed both vehicles," a police spokesperson said.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined.
"There are no reports of injury."
Anyone with information can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
