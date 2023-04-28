The Daily Advertiser
Police investigating after two cars set on fire at Oaklands

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 28 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:45pm
Police investigating after two cars were set on fire at Oaklands on Thursday.
Police have appealed for information from the public as investigations continue into suspicious car fires in the Riverina.

