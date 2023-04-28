The Daily Advertiser
Police hunt two people who used machete, metal bar during Barmedmen service station robbery

Updated April 28 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 3:15pm
Police are appealing for help to identify two people captured on CCTV footage during an armed robbery at a service station in Barmedmen. Picture by NSW Police
Police are on the hunt for two people who threatened a worker with a machete and a metal bar during an armed robbery at a Riverina service station earlier this month.

