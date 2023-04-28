Police are on the hunt for two people who threatened a worker with a machete and a metal bar during an armed robbery at a Riverina service station earlier this month.
Emergency services were called to a service station on Queen Street in Barmedman about 3.45pm on April 18, following reports of an armed robbery.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were told two unknown people had entered the service station and threatened an employee with a machete and metal bar before stealing cash and fleeing the scene.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic police.
The robbery was captured on the store's CCTV cameras.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police have released images from the CCTV vision and are appealing for public assistance to help identify two people who may be able to assist with the investigation.
They are described as being about 170cm-175cm tall.
One was wearing all black clothing with a face covering, and the other was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white Adidas logo on the hood, and a fluorescent yellow jacket.
Anyone with information - including dashcam vision from near the area at the time - is urged to contact West Wyalong police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.