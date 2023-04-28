The history of one of Wagga's most treasured sporting facilities is set to be celebrated next weekend with the Wagga Tennis Association (WTA) sending out an open invitation for people to say goodbye to the current Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.
The demolition of the existing courts at Bolton Park is scheduled for late May with a last drinks set to be held at the centre next Saturday between 4-6pm.
There are mixed emotions ahead of the development with WTA president Michael Marien saying it was exciting to have new facilities on the way which includes eight ITF championship hard courts and seven additional community courts.
"The committee and players are looking forward to having the new complex up and running," Marien said.
Marien however also said that it would be a little bit sad to see the current facilities knocked down with the clubhouse and the courts erected back in the 1970s.
"It will be sad to see the old complex go, but that's a part of moving on isn't it," he said.
"We've got to upgrade and modernise and this is part of that process.
"It will be sad to see the old one go, but that's why we've indicated that we'd like the new centre to still be called the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre. So that way history can be carried on in the new complex."
An amalgamation between Half Holiday and Wagga Lawn Clubs in the early 1970s gave birth to the WTA with the current clubhouse erected in 1976 while 20 courts and an exhibition court followed closely after in 1977.
Changes have been ongoing since then and have included a conversion to synthetic grass for the majority of the courts and also the introduction of lighting towers.
Marien said the association was planning to carry forward the history into the complex's exciting next chapter with aerial photograph's set to be on display in the foyer of the new facility.
