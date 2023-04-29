The Daily Advertiser
Snippets from Wagga Wagga's past

April 29 2023 - 10:00am
The Wagga Boat Club was formed in 1952. The original club house, pictured here, was completed in 1955. Picture by Bob Douglas
Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

