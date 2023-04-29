Snippets from Wagga Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
A crowd numbering close to 1000 attended Wagga's Anzac Day dawn service at the Cenotaph with thousands later attending the annual Anzac Day March down Baylis Street.
Angry farmers from across the Riverina, fed up with the Carr Government, took part in a major protest rally in Sydney.
The first day of work on Wagga's Wollundry Bridge prompted an angry reaction from Fitzmaurice Street retailers who estimated takings were down by as much as 75 per cent. Main street upgrade project manager, John Sheldrick said that the work was expected to last five working days.
Wagga City Council expressed concern that regional areas such as Wagga have been neglected in a five-year infrastructure plan announced recently by the state government.
Joe Adams of Toohey's Wagga was among those attending the launch at the Old Wagga Inn of Toohey's New beer in bottles and cans.
Wagga City Council is setting aside $28,000 in its draft estimates dedicated to local heritage projects for the next financial year.
Senior netball continues to grow with 115 teams set to take part in the 1998 season beginning this week.
A presentation by representatives of the Archives Authority of NSW and the National Archives of Australia organised by the Wagga and District Family History Society and the city library was a major part of National Heritage Week in Wagga.
Applications for the Greater Murray Health Service board are being processed. The board is chaired by Don Kendell who was recently appointed by Health Minister Andrew Refshauge.
About 30 students from Wagga Public School spent a day at the Murrumbidgee River with local historian, John Winterbottom who described what life used to be like for folk living by the river.
South Wagga Butchery in Edward Street is selling 4kg of tasty thick sausages for $5, whole yearling blades for $3.95 kg and corned silverside for $4.95 kg.
Secretary of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Mr John Eddy is disappointed that the Wagga Chamber of Commerce has recommended that stores remain open on Wagga Gold Cup Day.
Wagga's new community social worker Mrs Sue Vardon was guest speaker at a luncheon meeting of the Wagga Women's Liberal Party held in the John Macarthur hotel upstairs dining room.
A capacity crowd filled the Civic Theatre for a meeting called by the Wagga Right For Life Association to discuss proposed legislation for abortion on demand.
Peter Humble, manager of Farmers and Graziers Limited Wagga branch said that investors are showing tremendous interest in land adjacent to the city.
The Commonwealth Employment Service is advertising for a young married man to assist in manufacturing and cleaning operations in a cheese factory.
Blake Brothers' Forest Hill Angus Stud had its best show yet winning 15 ribbons with an entry of only 10 animals at the Royal Easter Show.
Hore & Davies are selling a fully redecorated, historic gentleman's residence built in 1885 for $27,000 or near offer.
Wagga Mobil Service Centre are selling two front lap and sash seat belts including fitting for just $19.
John Pitura, former Wagga Tigers Aussie rules player now with South Melbourne, has been included in the Victorian team to play South Australia.
Wagga chiropractor, Mr Rolf Peters, has returned from Las Vegas, Nevada where he attended a special educational seminar.
Kangaroos prop John McCormack is $500 richer following his selection in the Combined Country Rugby League side to tour Queensland.
The 95th Wagga Gold Cup is the richest ever with $14,400 to be won over the two-day meeting next week.
Mrs Anne Powell of Bourke Street made her own birthday cake for her 90th Birthday celebrations.
Kent's Fabrics in the Australian Arcade are advertising a Free pattern cutting service for any fabrics and patterns purchased from them.
