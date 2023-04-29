A contingent of navy veterans has wrapped up what looks to be their last official trip to Wagga with a fitting tribute to former shipmates on the HMAS Wagga.
This week, four mates who sailed on the ship's twilight voyage in 1960 took part in a series of commemorative events across Wagga including a special service to remember their departed colleagues at the ship's memorial anchor in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
At that service, ex-sailor on the ship and president of the HMAS Wagga Association David Williams gave The Sailor's Ode, a reflection on the fate of those who died at sea.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They have no grave but the cruel sea, no flower lay at their head, a rusting hulk is their tombstone, afast on the ocean bed," Mr Williams said.
Earlier in the week, the contingent of ex-sailors marched in the Anzac Day parade for what could well be the last time.
Looking back over the visit, Mr Williams said it all "went very well."
He also reflected on the significance of this year's trip, noting that it was "a bit sad" but that the door remained open for future commemorations in Wagga.
"It may be the last time, but the mayor has indicated that if any of us want to come back and march before the ANZAC Day memorial service [in the future] we are quite welcome," he said.
Meanwhile, Wagga-based leading seaman ATA Cody Wirth has been announced sailor of the year.
"Cody was a bit surprised," Mr Williams said.
"He was invited to the [HMAS Wagga] memorial service to lay a wreath on behalf of the widows... of the departed sailors at the memorial service.
"I think he was scratching his head as to why he was there, but he certainly found out as soon as he arrived at the club branch and [received the award]."
Every two years, veterans of the former wartime vessel have travelled to Wagga to rememeber their colleagues who have now passed on.
Commissioned in 1942, HMAS Wagga saw action during WWII, helping to evacuate prisoners of war from Stanley Prison in Hong Kong.
However, she spent most of the wartime around New Guinea and Bougainville.
A permanent exhibit to honour the memory of those who served on board the ship features outside the Wagga Council chambers and was recently updated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.