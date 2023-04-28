Jarrod Croker is looking to ensure Wagga firmly remains Canberra Raiders territory.
There was a big reception for the team's arrival ahead of the blockbuster with the Dolphins at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The Goulburn product believes it's important to keep bringing games to the region.
"I'm seeing a lot of familiar faces we've seen over the last three or four years so it's become a bit of a second home for us," Croker said.
"We've been out here a lot, there was a City-Country game out here a long time ago, so we've been coming and going for a long time.
"I know as a kid seeing games, teams and players come through Goulburn I loved it, you don't forget those moments, it's something you remember for the rest of your life, and hopefully we're having the same impact on the kids out here."
After a couple of injury plagued seasons, Croker is slowly approaching his 300th game for the club.
He sits second on the list of most games for the club with Jack Wighton the only other current player above 200 games.
While Croker is set to finish his career with the Raiders, Wighton made his decision to head to South Sydney on a four-year-deal this week.
Heading to the Rabbitohs before June 30 in a player exchange has been touted since his signing.
It's not something Croker wanted to focus on.
"It's nothing for us to think of or worry about, especially over the next couple of days," he said. "We've got a game to prepare for and that's what we're here for."
Instead Croker wants to make the most of Wighton's time left at the club.
"I speak to Jack every day, we're really good mates, country boys as well and have both come through the pathways and at the end of the day Jack needs to be happy," he said.
"Whatever Jack's decision was I'm here as Jack's mate, I told Jack I'm going to be mates with him for the next 30 to 40 years regardless of where he is.
"I didn't talk to Jacko about what he is going to do with his career, I just told him I'm going to be a mate regardless.
"It is what it is, we've still got six months of footy with Jacko and I want to make those as enjoyable as possible."
