Farrer League teams - round four

Saturday 2.10pm at McPherson Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: S Templeton, L Johnson, J Nejman
HB: B Robertson, K Hanlon, I Bennett
C: B Carey, M Thomas, B Koetz
HF: T Cooper, Z Whyte, L Mauger
F: L McGowan, T Nejman, J Thompson
Foll: W Harper, I Crouch, R Doneley
Int: R Duncan, B Clark, L Hart
COLEAMBALLY
B: T Clark, T Mannes, L Evans
HB: C Hayes, T Argus, K Pete
C: S Breed, J Buchanan, D Thompson
HF: H Tooth, B Hardy, N Graham
F: M White, B Argus, L Horton
Foll: D Mader, S Tiploura, D Bennett
Int: J Shaw, A Burge, J Phillpot
Emg: D Brain, M Munn
In: A Burge, J Phillpot
Out: D Pound, M Dunbar
Saturday 2.10pm at Gumly Oval
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: S Burge, N Curran, T Garner
HB: H Nelson, C Quade, N Scott
C: T Tyson, L Cuthbert, A Hard
HF: K Rowbotham, J Tiernan, J Cooper
F: A Smith, K North Flanigan, J Turner
Foll: N Hull, J Hughes, R Bourne
Int: H Leddin, D McCarthy, N Baker
Emg: C Polsen
MARRAR
B: M Deer, L James, F Jenkins
HB: C Willis, H Reynolds, B Mann
C: M Rynehart, A Kent, J Staines
HF: J Moye, C Graetz, C Bourke
F: M Bloomfield, Z Walgers, C Gardner
Foll: N Molkentin, B Walker, J Jenkins
Int: J McPherson, C Munn, C Walker
In: J Moye, C Graetz
Out: J Hedington, T Lawler
READ MORE
Saturday 2.10pm at Nixon Park
TEMORA
B: L McKelvie, R Hubbard, I Pattison
HB: G McRae, J Block, K Shea
C: L Sinclair, N Stimson, B Cooper
HF: A Ferguson, J Morton, J Kennedy
F: M Krause, J Garlett, C Lockhart
Foll: J Cullen, L Murray, I Reardon
Int: B Blackwell, G Cockfield, H Morton
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, M Doyle, B Grinter
HB: J Avis, J Griffin, S Fisher
C: R Cox, M Haddrill, N Doyle
HF: C Bell, Jack Harper, Tom Alexander
F: H Gaynor, M Wallis, S Clemson
Foll: L Jones, J Lucas, Jack Fisher
Int: B McKinnon, T Heath, J Bell
Saturday 2.10pm at Coleambally Sportsground
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: W Adams, N Budd, A Ridley
HB: L Lupton, R Budd, C Cool
C: J Kemp, C Steele, S Williams
HF: T Hannam, D Biermann, S Wolter
F: H White, J Roberts, C Brown
Foll: M Parks, T Yates, J Hancock
Int: J Prestage, J Cool, R Kirkwood
Emg: J Gowland
In: T Hannam, R Kirkwood
Out: C Diessel, D Roberts
BARELLAN
B: D Campbell, L Patterson, M Irvin
HB: J Whyte, M Irvin, A Lawder
C: H McKensie, D Schmetzer, B Winter
HF: J Hillman, W Ellis, J Carrol-Tape
F: A Clifford, R Irvin, S Bouchier
Foll: L Irvin, J Taylor, E Cody
Int: R Best, A Forbutt, L Killalea
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.