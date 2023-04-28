Coolamon ruckman Chase Grintell is trying to treat this Saturday like any other game as he prepares to return to Maher Oval donning green and white.
Grintell made the switch across to the Hoppers over the off-season and said that he was trying not to think about the reception he would receive from Turvey Park on Saturday.
"I'm just trying to not get too worked up about it or think about it," Grintell said.
"I'm just going to go out there and play my role for Coolamon, I haven't thought much about it but I know there'll be a few boys into me I suppose.
"I'll just think about my game and what I've got to do for my side, I'll worry about my game and not them."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Grintell made a successful return to Kindra Park last weekend and played an important role in the Hoppers' 82-point win against Leeton-Whitton.
An uninterrupted pre-season has Grintell feeling the fittest he has been in years which has helped him secure a spot in the Hoppers side.
"I played every trial this year and I've probably had the best pre-season that I've had for a while," he said.
"I'm feeling good and I've fitted in well again, I played there in 2016 so there is still a few boys around the club there.
"I'm the eldest in the side at the moment but it's probably the fitness I've been in the last few years.
"I've changed jobs and I was working away the last couple of years and missed pre-season, I think I missed one or two training's this year and that's it.
"I've put a pretty good pre-season in and I knew that I had to, to try and secure a spot in the Coolamon side because it's a strong side."
The Bulldogs will enter the contest with their tails up after two strong performances against Wagga Tigers and Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Grintell is predicting it will be a great contest up against his old side with the two teams liking to play a similar style of football.
"Turvey have had a really good start and I've watched a few replays and I watched them against Tigers when we had the bye," he said.
"They play the same brand of footy that Coolamon will play, quick footy up the corridor and look for the option on the 45.
"It will be a good game because both are pretty young sides and play the same style of footy."
The Hoppers have made two changes to their side with Shae Darcy missing through unavailability while Jake Barrett will be coaching from the sidelines after injuring his calf last weekend.
Tom Holden will come into the side as does Reilly Mitchell who will make his senior debut for the Hoppers after a best-on-ground performance in reserve grade last weekend.
