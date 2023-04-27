The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Licence suspended after Griffith driver clocked 102kph on Riverina road

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver caught speeding on Riverina road has had his licence suspended. Picture by NSW Police
A driver caught speeding on Riverina road has had his licence suspended. Picture by NSW Police

A man caught travelling more than double the speed limit on a Riverina road told officer he 'didn't know he was going that fast'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.