A man caught travelling more than double the speed limit on a Riverina road told officer he 'didn't know he was going that fast'.
About 12:55pm on Thursday police attached to the Griffith Highway Patrol detected a 2008 Black Mercedes Benz ML500, travelling north on Citrus Road in Griffith at 102kph in the posted 50kph speeded limit zone.
Police stopped the vehicle to find that the driver, a 51 year old Griffith man, held a NSW driver licence.
When asked why he was driving so fast he replied, 'I'm sorry, I didn't think I was going that fast'.
The driver was issued with a penalty notice for exceed speed limit over 45kph.
His driver licence was immediately suspended for 6 months and vehicles sanctions were applied to the vehicles registration for three months.
