The search for a woman feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga has resumed on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the river about 2.30pm on Thursday following reports a woman had gone missing
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the search resumed from 8am on Friday with the assistance of police divers.
Volunteer Association Members are assisting the search, which has commenced from the Wiradjuri Reserve.
A section of the walking track beside the river near Cadell Place also remains blocked.
