The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Divers called in as search resumes for woman feared missing in Murrumbidgee River at Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VRA has been called in to assist with the search of a woman feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Taylor Dodge
VRA has been called in to assist with the search of a woman feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Taylor Dodge

The search for a woman feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga has resumed on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.