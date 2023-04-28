Better terminal facilities and runway improvements will be among the upgrades recommended in a new business case commissioned by Wagga City Council.
Awarded to Paxton Consulting Group, the document will advocate for funding from state and federal governments to improve the city's airport.
Council general manager Peter Thompson said the case would work in conjunction with council's negotiations with the federal government to renew the current lease for 50 years with a 49-year option.
"The first hurdle we need to get over is we only have two years left of tenure at the airport," he said.
"It's probably the weakest link in the city... the best I can say is it underwhelms people so that we can impress them once they get through the gate."
The business case will include concept designs for a new passenger terminal and a long term plan for the improvement of the airport.
"The airport is a vital asset to the community and [the Commonwealth government] needs to work with us to keep delivering that for at least two more generations to come," Mr Thompson said.
Wagga recently missed out on becoming one of the regional airports on new airline Bonza's routes last year, due to inadequate infrastructure.
Mr Thompson said the decision to move forward with the business case was not motivated by the budget airline's decision.
"Regardless of the Bonza opportunity - which we do want to embrace - we would have pursued this anyway," he said.
"The airport solution we're looking at would cater for the 737s that Bonza uses, and the next challenge for us would also be the runway because there are some limitations on our runway."
Council has also engaged AEC Group to prepare a business case for stage three of the riverside plan to install an exhibition space in the precinct, beginning with a community consultation later this year.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
