WAGGA soccer star Jada Whyman will be chasing a maiden A-League Women's title when she lines up for Sydney FC in Sunday's grand final.
Whyman has been part of Sydney FC's last two losing grand finals and will be hoping it is a case of third-time lucky against Western United at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta.
It has been another strong season from Whyman, who was this week named in the Professional Footballers Association's A League Women's Team of the Year.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper was named on the bench in the team, that is voted for by the players, despite missing a portion of the season with a hand injury.
Sunday's decider will be Sydney FC's sixth consecutive grand final appearance.
Whyman was named player of the match in their 2021 defeat and again played well in last year's 2-1 loss to Melbourne Victory.
The grand final will be what Whyman hopes is the start of a big few months after being named in the Matildas' preliminary squad for the women's World Cup in Australia later in the year.
The grand final will get underway at 4pm on Sunday.
