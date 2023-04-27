The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wagga's Jada Whyman named in Team of the Year ahead of A League Women's grand final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:50am, first published April 27 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Jada Whyman will line-up in Sunday's A League Women's grand final for Sydney FC. Picture by Sydney FC
Wagga's Jada Whyman will line-up in Sunday's A League Women's grand final for Sydney FC. Picture by Sydney FC

WAGGA soccer star Jada Whyman will be chasing a maiden A-League Women's title when she lines up for Sydney FC in Sunday's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.