A refreshed Josh Papali'i is looking for Wagga to be the place he rediscovers his best this season.
The Canberra Raiders forward spent part of the bye week in Brisbane with family to take advantage of the change to the NRL draw with the addition of Saturday's rivals at Equex Centre this season.
Now he's hoping the break will do wonders.
"I feel refreshed and felt like getting away from footy for a few days was what I needed to hopefully kick start some good form," Papali'i said.
There has been plenty of focus on star five-eighth Jack Wighton leading into the clash with the Dolphins.
They were one of the clubs Wighton had been linked to as he looked to access his options.
The pair have come through the Raiders ranks together but now that Wighton has made his decision to head to South Sydney, Papali'i is looking to getting the focus purely back on Canberra's season.
"There's other stuff he needs to worry about but the big decision of him finally making the decision has put his mind at ease," Papali'i said.
"Now he gets to fully focus on just playing footy, which he's good at.
"Obviously I'm a long-time friend, we started our careers down in Canberra and I'm going to miss him heaps but we still have a job to do this year."
The Dolphins won the first clash between the two teams in round two but Canberra comes into the clash with narrow wins over Brisbane and St George Illawarra.
Papali'i wants to make sure it's three.
"It was a good win up in Brissie, we grinded it out with the Dragons, got the bye and hopefully another two points in Wagga will be nice," he said.
Papali'i has played in all three games Canberra has brought to the region.
After a win over Penrith in 2019, it hasn't been a happy stomping ground for the Raiders since.
It's something Papali'i is looking to change.
"Wagga hasn't been too kind but in the same sense we've let games slip," he said.
"We're well prepared this time. The Dolphins got up in Redcliffe but now we're well rested, well prepared and ready to fire."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
